Sky: Milan targeting Feyenoord midfield star – talks initiated with agent

AC Milan are searching for a new midfielder and the latest name that has entered their orbit is Mats Wieffer of Feyenoord, according to a report.

According to Sky, the Milan management are expecting to quickly close the signing of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, and they have set their sights on his compatriot Wieffer who had another excellenet season at Feyenoord.

The 24-year-old was one of the regular starters under Arne Slot but given that he has left for Liverpool there are some doubts about some of the stars at Feyenoord, who may also look to take a step forward in their careers.

Wieffer plays predominantly as a defensive midfielder in front of the back four which is an area that Milan have been looking to address given the lack of a natural player for that role in the squad at present.

The midfielder scored six goals last season for the Rotterdam club: five in the league and one in the Champions League, in the home defeat against Atletico Madrid. He made 42 total appearances, with four assists.

Fabrizio Romano adds that Milan have already made contact with Wieffer’s agents, and that discussions took place again in recent days. He is one of the names on the shortlist for the midfield, with the player also attracted by the Rossoneri and talks to continue on the price tag.