Sky: Milan stand firm after Atalanta’s De Ketelaere request – price remains fixed

Atalanta asked AC Milan about the possibility of obtaining a discount on the pre-agreed option to buy for Charles De Ketelaere but they did not get anywhere, a report claims.

According to what is being reported by Sky, De Ketelaere’s potential permanent stay at Atalanta has become ‘complicated’, or rather there is an unexpected obstacle to overcome. The Belgian, on loan from Milan to La Dea, has convinced Gian Piero Gasperini.

However, the Atalanta management have asked for ‘help’ from the Rossoneri. More specifically, they want to revise the price of the option to buy established last summer at €22m, adjusting it downwards.

However, at the moment Milan do not seem to want to consider giving in to Atalanta’s economic needs, with the management having made it clear they believe €22m is a price that it is fair for the value of De Ketelaere.

After an unconvincing season with Milan in 2022-23, the Belgian relaunched himself in Bergamo. He scored 10 goals in Serie A, two in the Europa League (which they won) and two in the Coppa Italia, where Gasperini’s side lost to Juventus in the final.

He ended up with a total of 14 goals and 11 assists, which convinced Atalanta to try and keep him, but there will be no discount on offer.