Sky: Milan scout left disappointed by Chelsea forward but interest remains

Armando Broja has ended up on AC Milan’s wish list for this summer mercato, looking to bolster the attacking department, but he didn’t make a fantastic impression last night. According to a report, the Rossoneri had a scout present at Italy-Albania.

Several strikers have been linked with Milan in recent weeks, with the club looking to replace Olivier Giroud in the No.9 role. Work is also ongoing on the depth front, with Luka Jovic reportedly getting closer to a contract renewal.

In addition to the Serbian, Milan are also keeping a close eye on Chelsea’s Broja, who has been linked with the club in the past as well. The Rossoneri even had a scout present at Italy-Albania yesterday, according to Manuele Baiocchini of Sky Italia.

“He didn’t have a good game this evening, a Milan scout was present at the stadium and it would have been the right opportunity for him to show off, but that doesn’t stop Milan from wanting to get a deal over the line.

“Chelsea would like a permanent transfer, not Milan, but if things were to change as the weeks go by, a loan with an option to buy would be the most feasible option for Milan. Broja is considered a strong striker but not a starter,” he said as cited by MilanNews.

It remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached with Milan and Chelsea. It should be noted that the two clubs have an excellent relationship, as evidenced by the Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek deals last summer.