Sky: Milan move forward in Zirkzee pursuit after positive London meeting – the latest

AC Milan are growing in confidence that they can sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna this summer after a new meeting with his entourage, a report claims.

According to Sky, Milan and Zirkzee are a little closer to being united. On Saturday, new talks were held between the parties in London, with the Rossoneri’s hope of being able to close the deal quickly remaining intact.

To get to that point however, the player’s entourage’s request for commissions must be smoothed out, which the Dutchman’s agents put at around €15m. Although the Milan management considers the figure to be too high, they will work in the coming days to lower it.

Geoffrey Moncada and his team are in a hurry to complete the operation for two reasons. Firstly they know how important it is to sign a new striker after the exit of Olivier Giroud, and secondly they want to avoid the involvement of Premier League clubs and Juventus in the race.

Milan have been following Zirkzee since the end of last year as we reported at the time, so it is a long-standing interest that the directors hope will lead to the finish line, though a bit more negotiating will be needed it seems.