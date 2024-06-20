Sky: Milan look to Spain and Germany as Zirkzee operation is halted – the alternatives

AC Milan’s pursuit of Joshua Zirkzee has been stalled in recent days, and the Rossoneri are evaluating other options, given interest is still present in the Dutchman.

Whilst Milan have been the long-standing favourites to win the race for Zirkzee in the summer mercato, he has not yet signed on the dotted line. The reasoning for this is his agent, Kia Joorabchian, is demanding a €15 million fee for commissioning the deal, which the Diavolo are refusing to pay.

Alternatives are being looked into, and it was reported that Giorgio Furlani is actively trying to lower the figure requested by his agent – a fee of less than €10m is the ideal amount. Additionally, we reported exclusively that the club are seeking a deal for Joshua’s brother, Jordan, which is an attempt to sweeten the deal.

However, whilst the issues remain in place and no solution is found, Milan will continue to evaluate other options.

As reported by Sky Italia this morning, the Rossoneri are looking at two more names. Firstly, Augsburg striker Ermedin Demirovic, who would cost around €18m and bonuses, but this could be lowered. Another option being considered is Memphis Depay, who will be a free agent in the summer, once his contract expires.