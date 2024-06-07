Sky: Milan keen on Girona and Chelsea duo amid ‘monster’ Zirkzee commission requests

AC Milan have two other strikers in mind if they cannot sign Joshua Zirkzee given the Dutchman’s entourage are requesting very high commissions.

As reported by Sky Sport Italia, the Rossoneri remain intent on signing Zirkzee from Bologna to be the replacement for Olivier Giroud but are prepared to look elsewhere if it’s needed.

Milan are ready to pay the €40m release clause for Zirkzee but they have not come to an agreement on salary for the player yet, as well as the commissions that will be played to Zirkzee’s agents which may be around €15m.

That is the sticking point in the negotiation and the agents believe that the fee is justified given Zirkzee’s release clause is low compared to his market value.

Milan do not want to pay €15m on top of the release clause, so other options are being kept in mind. Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk from Girona is an option as he scored 24 goals and got 10 assists last season.

He would likely cost around €40m and Napoli are also interested, whilst Armando Broja from Chelsea is linked once again. The Albanian has been an option for Milan in the past but a serious injury stopped his chance of a move last summer.