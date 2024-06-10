Sky: Milan grant Atalanta extension on €22m De Ketelaere clause – the latest

AC Milan have agreed to give Atalanta more time to decide on whether or not to use the option to buy that they have for Charles De Ketelaere, a report claims.

According to the latest from Sky, Milan have granted Atalanta the possibility to exercise their option to sign De Ketelaere permanently until 20 June, whereas the previous deadline – as established by league ruled – was midnight on June 14.

At the moment Atalanta have not yet bought the Belgian despite a positive season because the management want to obtain a discount from Milan on the €22m figure that was agreed just under a year ago.

Having arrived in Italy in the summer of 2022 as the marquee signing of Milan’s post-Scudetto summer window, he failed to score in his debut season at Milan and thus was loaned to Atalanta to try and get some confidence back.

Under Gian Piero Gasperini he amassed a total of 14 goals and 11 assists across all competitions, scoring in each competition that he played in and helping La Dea to a memorable Europa League win.

It must be recalled that earlier today Sky reported that the Rossoneri are unwilling to give any discount on the €22m agreed, precisely because of the great season he had and his potential.