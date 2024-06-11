Sky: Milan have Girona striker as back-up plan in case Zirkzee deal collapses

AC Milan are keeping a parallel option open in case things turn sour in their attempts to sign Joshua Zirkzee, according to a report.

According to the latest update from Sky, Milan are continuing to work to quickly close the arrival of Zirkzee who seems to be getting ever closer to joining. A member of his entourage is in Italy, and it could be ahead of decisive meeting to try to reach an agreement on the commission issue.

The €15m requested by the Bologna striker’s agents is considered by the Rossoneri management to be too much and thus they are trying to negotiate it downwards, but in the meantime they are also preparing for all eventualities by keeping alternatives open.

While the technical director Geoffrey Moncada travelled to London over the weekend, Milan kept the line open over Artem Dovbyk. The Ukrainian striker – who is also on the radar of Napoli – contributed to Girona’s qualification for the Champions League with 24 league goals.

The economic conditions of the deal for Dovbyk mean that Milan would be able to close the operation without many issues if they had to turn to him, though at the moment he remains firmly a back-up plan to Zirkzee.