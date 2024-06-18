Sky: Milan fully focused on Zirkzee deal despite complications

AC Milan are still entirely focused on making sure that Joshua Zirkzee is their new striker despite their being some complications with the deal.

As reported by Sky Sport Italia, the Rossoneri are not seriously looking at any other striker targets right now as they are convinced that Zirkzee is the right option to replace Olivier Giroud.

Bologna have being doing all that they can to try and keep Zirkzee for another season but that is not putting Milan off, as they believe the player is ready to make the move.

The fact that Bologna are also in the Champions League next season means that they have more pulling power than normal, but Milan’s main concern is the agent’s fees that are being requested.

Kia Joorabchian is asking for €15m from Milan, which the club has deemed far too high given they would only be paying €40m for the player himself.

Discussions have been ongoing to see if that request can be lowered, and it is believed that Milan do not want to pay any more than €10m in commissions.

The fact that Zirkzee is not at Euro 2024 with the Netherlands offers more hope of getting the deal wrapped up quickly.