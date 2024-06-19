Sky: Milan evaluate 25-goal alternative to Zirkzee – talks held recently

AC Milan know that they cannot be caught unprepared in their pursuit of a new striker and thus they are evaluating an alternative to Joshua Zirkzee, a report claims.

According to what is being reported by Sky, there are three things that have slowed down Milan’s mission to sign Zirkzee: the competition from Manchester United, the €15m commission demands from his agent and the last-minute call-up to the Dutch national team.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League side will be able to satisfy the requests of the agent of the Bologna striker Kia Joorabchian and the Rossoneri are not giving up on signing him just yet, but they must also look around and study different solutions.

A name that is back in fashion is Artem Dovbyk, with whom there were some contacts last week. Milan admire the Girona striker and are no doubt watching how he does at the European Championship with Ukraine, given he has a starting spot.

Dovbyk racked up 25 goals and 10 assists in 41 games across all competitions last season which helped the LaLiga side secure an unlikely qualification for the Champions League. He too has a release clause, and it seems he is the main alternative to Zirkzee.