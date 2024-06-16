Sky: Milan deliver clear response as Hummels is offered by agents

Mats Hummels has been offered to AC Milan and Roma ahead of the 2024-25 season, set to leave Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer at the end of the month. However, according to a report, the Rossoneri are not interested.

At the age of 35, Hummels is still a very good defender and he showed that in the Champions League final against Real Madrid. His contract will expire at the end of the month and his agents are currently working on the future, with several options possible.

According to Sky Italia, the centre-back’s agents have offered his service to several big clubs, including Milan and Roma. The Rossoneri have already made it known that they aren’t interested, while the Giallorossi are evaluating the operation as things stand.

It should be noted that the agents are asking for a high commission, while Hummel’s salary request isn’t low, as stated by the report. It remains to be seen if Daniele De Rossi’s side will consider the transfer feasible, but Milan have already made up their mind.

Hummels certainly would have been a good signing, especially considering the defensive struggles this past season, but not at all costs.