Sky: Milan make contact with Aston Villa for €30m defender

AC Milan and Aston Villa have been in talks over Polish right-back Matty Cash but the request from the Premier League side could be too high.

As reported by Sky Sport Italia (via Milan News), the Rossoneri are exploring a variety of options when it comes to the right-back position and some of them are in the Premier League.

The most likely signing right now seems to be Tottenham’s Emerson Royal, but Milan have contacted Aston Villa to find out how much money they want for Cash.

Unfortunately, the response of €30m could put the brakes on the deal as that is more than Milan want to spend on a position where they are seeking quality depth, rather than an automatic starter.

Given Milan are expected to reach a €20m deal with Tottenham for Emerson Royal soon, it seems unlikely that they will follow up on this interest in the Pole.

It is not clear whether Cash himself would be keen on the move or not. The fact that Villa are in the Champions League makes staying there a more attractive proposition, but he is being linked with a number of clubs and Villa are clearly open to selling him for the right price.