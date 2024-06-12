Sky: Milan to bolster defence with Bundesliga star – the details

AC Milan are linked with Union Berlin defender Diogo Leite as an option to provide more quality depth to the back line.

As reported by Sky Sport Italia, the Portuguese defender would be keen on joining the Rossoneri but the Berlin-based side are not going to let him go without getting their desired fee.

Supposedly, it would take around €18m for Union Berlin to part ways with the former Braga and Porto star. At 25 years old, he could prove to be an option in the defence for many years.

The fact that Leite is left-footed means Milan are automatically interested as there is a need for a left-footed centre-back in the squad.

He played 32 appearances last season and has the sort of physical frame that Milan want. His good injury record is also a major attraction.

Whilst it is something that can be overstated, Leite would presumably benefit from joining up with his compatriot Paulo Fonseca and there are other Portuguese speakers in the squad too.

He is comfortable playing on the right or the left of a central defensive pairing but the assumption is that Milan would want him on the left.

Any deals such as this one are likely to accelerate once the club has announced Paulo Fonseca as coach.