Sky: Milan and Atalanta in ‘tug of war’ over De Ketelaere – return not excluded

AC Milan are locked in a battle with Atalanta over Charles De Ketelaere as the two sides continue to disagree over a transfer fee, it is claimed.

As Sky are reporting, De Ketelaere’s permanent move to Atalanta has ‘become complicated’ because they are asking for a discount from Milan, who are instead set on receiving the €22m agreed last summer.

It is likely that the June 14 will pass, which is the deadline for exercising options to buy, and then the clubs will have to re-discuss the loan figures, with CDK however at that point returning to being the Rossoneri.

La Dea are asking for a discount because they feel they have leverage from the Belgian’s desire to stay with them. However, the fact that that revenue would be of great use to Milan for mercato planning means they are standing firm.

CDK is therefore divided between Bergamo and Milan. On the one hand is the certainty of still having a central role with Gian Piero Gasperini under whom he found a consistent role and repaid the faith with 14 goals and 11 assists.

On the other hand there is the possibility of returning to Milan, something that didn’t seem a possibility a few weeks ago. There, he would re-encounter a management that let him go after just one season, albeit one well below par.