Sky: Man Utd will pay Zirkzee clause – Milan forced to wait as he decides

In recent days, Manchester United’s position in the race for Joshua Zirkzee has continued to strengthen, and now, AC Milan are in a torrid position.

For months, Milan have been in the lead for Zirkzee, and even if there were brief periods where their position seemed to become contested, they quickly re-emerged as the favourites for the Dutchman’s signature.

The past week tells a different tale, though. While the Rossoneri held a favourable position, the issues with Kia Joorabchian have not lessened, and whilst the club are attempting to bring Zirkzee’s brother to the club to make a deal happen, their position has lost strength.

Interest has been present from Manchester United throughout the saga, but in the past few days, they have quickly gained footing, and a report yesterday stated that the club were preparing to make a move which would trigger the release clause in his Bologna contract.

Today, this news has been cemented, as Sky (via Francesco Nasato on X) have reported that the club have been in contact with one another and they should pay the required fee. In this case, the decision will be Zirkzee’s, but with the financial issues halting a move to San Siro, whether they are successful remains to be seen.