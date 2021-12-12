’Sky’s the limit for us’: Andre Kelly following Cal’s sixth straight win at Haas Pavilion
Pac-12 Networks' Ted Robinson and Bill Walton follow-up with student-athlete Andre Kelly after California men's basketball 72-60 victory against Santa Clara on Saturday, Dec. 11 in Berkeley. Kelly put together a game-high 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field, while also adding eight rebounds as the Golden Bears improve to 6-5 overall on the season.