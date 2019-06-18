Sky-Liberty Preview

It's been nearly three years since the Chicago Sky won four straight games.

They'll have a chance to do it again Wednesday night while visiting a New York Liberty squad that's turned things around after a rough start to their 2019 campaign.

Entering play this week, Chicago (4-2) had the second-best record in the WNBA - somewhat impressive considering the Sky have missed the playoffs each of the last two seasons and were routed 89-71 at Minnesota to open 2019.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Allie Quigley scored 18 points and Cheyenne Parker added 14 with 10 rebounds as the Sky beat Indiana 70-64 on Saturday night for their first road win of the season.

"We were up for the challenge," first-year coach and general manager James Wade told the Sky's official website. "I'm just happy we were able to get away with a win."

After giving up an average of 90.3 points through the first three games, Chicago has yielded 70 per contest over the last three. Parker, meanwhile, has averaged 10.3 rebounds during a three-game stretch in which she's posted a double-double twice.

The Sky last won four in a row Aug. 26-Sept. 4, 2016. Chicago did get a win at New York in 2018, 103-99 on June 29, while splitting the four-game season series with the Liberty.

After a rough start, New York (3-5) has managed to halt a pair of significant losing streaks. The Liberty ended a 17-game slide with an 88-78 home win over Las Vegas on June 9. Then after the Aces rolled over them 100-65 on Friday, the Liberty bounced back to win 98-92 at Los Angeles on Saturday to end a 10-game road skid.

Story continues

Amanda Zahui B hit seven 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 37 points Saturday while Kia Nurse added 26 as New York shot 47 percent en route to its third win in four games. Zahui B is averaging 11.3 points, but is reportedly slated to play for Sweden at the EuroBasket tournament later this week.

Nurse is averaging 19.8 points over a four-game stretch for New York, which will try to win three straight home contests for the first time since the 2017 season.

Liberty star Tina Charles is averaging a team-leading 17.9 points, but has totaled just 27 on 12-of-47 shooting in the last three contests. Charles averaged 23 points in the four games versus Chicago in 2018, while Quigley averaged 18 in those four against the Liberty.