Sky journalist says Zirkzee would be ‘perfect for Milan’ as move edges closer

Sky journalist Peppe Di Stefano has claimed that Joshua Zirkzee will be ‘perfect for Milan’ should he make the move from Bologna soon.

Speaking whilst on Carlo Pellegatti’s YouTube channel (via Milan News), Di Stefano spoke very highly of Zirkzee and showed that he think Milan are making the right move in pursuing the young Dutchman.

Milan are well aware that they need a new striker because Olivier Giroud has departed on a free transfer to LAFC which leaves Luka Jovic as the only conventional striker in the squad.

A whole host of names have been linked with the job but Zirkzee has long been the favourite for the Milan hierarchy, and the emergence of a €40m release clause that is active between July 1 and July 15 was the clincher.

As Di Stefano explains, though, there is the smaller matter of the €15m commission that Zirkzee’s agent has requested which is slowing the transfer down.

“It would be the best purchase that Milan could make in attack. But there is the commission problem which is not trivial. Unfortunately, commissions are becoming more and more relevant in the world of football,” Di Stefano said.

That aside, the journalist continued to praise Zirkzee and explain why he is the perfect player for what Milan need, and mentioned the considerable interest in him from abroad.

“Zirkzee would be the right man for Milan, he is the man from San Siro, he is the right man for the number nine shirt of Milan. He had many requests from abroad but he understood that he still has one step to take in Italy,” Di Stefano said.

“Milan’s game system is perfect for Zirkzee. Milan are not only looking for goals, but also a player who knows how to build. His arrival would also be important for some Milan players who could exploit his movements, like [Ruben] Loftus-Cheek for example. Unlike other names linked to Milan, he already knows Italian football and our league. It’s not easy for those arriving in Italy from abroad to immediately adapt to Serie A.”