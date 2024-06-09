Sky journalist gives Milan-Zirkzee update: “Day by day confidence increases”

Sky journalist Manuele Baiocchini has claimed that the confidence internally at AC Milan is growing day by day that they can sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

Zirkzee is in high demand after a season in which he scored 12 goals and added seven assists for Bologna across all competitions, and virtually every major source is reporting that Milan want to make him their marquee summer signing.

The 23-year-old Dutchman has been linked previously and the Milan management appear to believe that he is the ideal long term centre-forward, given Olivier Giroud has departed on a free transfer.

Baiocchini spoke on Sky (via MilanNews) and gave an update on the various negotiations that Milan are working on starting with Zirkzee, regarding whom belief is growing.

“Day by day confidence increases that this deal will go through. The agreements are there, the one on the agent’s commissions is still missing from Zirkzee,” he said.

“Kia Joorabchian has asked for 15 million euros, a very high figure that Milan are trying to reduce in recent days to reach a total agreement.

“Moncada was in London and spoke to Chelsea about Broja and Lukaku. At the moment more Borja than Lukaku as an alternative to Jovic. The Rossoneri director then also met Aston Villa to speak with right-back Cash.”

Milan have been following Zirkzee since the end of last year as we reported at the time, so it is a long-standing interest that the directors hope will lead to his eventual arrival.