Sky journalist explains the ‘message’ Ibrahimovic sent to Zirkzee’s agent

Sky journalist Manuele Baiocchini believes that Zlatan Ibrahimovic sent a message to agent Kia Joorabchian over Joshua Zirkzee and the saga he has become embroiled in.

Ibrahimovic gave his first press conference since returning to AC Milan as a Senior Advisor six months ago, and there were plenty of interesting comments plus a few laughs too. We broke down the most important declarations in a feature last night.

As has been widely reported over the past few days, the Milan management have made Zirkzee the number one summer target and they have progressed to an advanced stage in the negotiations with his entourage.

However, the discussions have reached a sticking point. After suggestions that the gap on commissions was being reduced, Zirkzee’s agency have made it clear that they will not revise their €15m demands downwards.

Manuele Baiocchini spoke to MilanNews and he was asked what can be inferred from what Zlatan said regarding commissions and the Zirkzee case.

“The response on Zirkzee is positive from a technical point of view, Ibra said that he is a strong player who can light up San Siro. Then, however, he took a dig at who manages the Dutchman: he said that Milan don’t do charity, the numbers must add up.

“The clear reference is to the commission that Zirkzee’s agent is asking for. What stage is the negotiation at? Milan have an agreement with the player and is ready to pay the 40 million euro release clause to Bologna, but an agreement on commissions is still missing.

“The press conference allowed Ibra to send a message to Kia Joorabchian: ‘If you want to come on our terms fine, if instead you want to exaggerate we will go for other players because Milan also have other options for the attack’.”