Sky: Joorobchian due in Italy as Milan aim to close Zirkzee operation – the latest

AC Milan are working with purpose to try and wrap up the signing of Joshua Zirkzee and a potentially decisive meeting is on the agenda, a report claims.

According to Sky, the Bologna striker has been chosen by the management as Olivier Giroud’s replacement, and the latest news is the possible arrival in Italy of his agent – Kia Joorobchian – in Italy soon.

It is in Milano that there could be a decisive meeting to try to reach an agreement on the commission issue. The €15m requested by the Dutchman’s entourage is an amount that Milan continue to consider too much.

Zirkzee is in high demand after a season in which he scored 12 goals and added seven assists for Bologna across all competitions, and virtually every major source is reporting that Milan want to make him their marquee summer signing.

The 23-year-old clearly has the potential to improve and lead the line for years to come, while it has also been widely reported that his €40m release clause is no problem for the Rossoneri to pay, and that personal terms should not be an issue either.

Thus, there is a final obstacle to overcome with Joorobchian, on an issue that Milan have previously remained quite firm on.