Sky: Ibrahimovic to announce Milan’s next head coach in Thursday briefing

There will be some significant movements concerning AC Milan on Thursday and Zlatan Ibrahimovic is likely to announce the next head coach, a report claims.

As Sky report and as we can confirm, details of a media briefing organised by Milan in view of next season has been circulated by the press department, and it happens to coincide with the day that Fonseca is expected in Italy.

At 11:40am CEST there will be a speech by Zlatan Ibrahimovic to kick off the briefing and then following that the floor will be open to reporters and journalists to ask their questions.

Sky add that the day in question – Thursday 13 June – is when the official announcement will come from Ibrahimovic that the club have chosen to move forward with Fonseca as their new head coach. For the Portuguese, a three-year contract (two years with an option for a third) is ready worth €3.5m net per season.

Meanwhile, the Rossoneri are working to give the former Porto and Lille coach a significant reinforcement in attack. The Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee has been designated by the management as Olivier Giroud’s replacement.

However, his agent Kia Joorobchian continues to demand €15m in commissions which is an amount that Milan consider to be too much. Thus, we are at a decisive point in the negotiations as they must either green light a €55m operation or move on.