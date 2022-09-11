Sky guard Candace Parker met quarterback Justin Fields after Sunday's Bears game

Candace Parker poses in iconic photo with Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields met Sky guard Candace Parker after Sunday's game to take an iconic photo.

Parker flashed a signature Walter Payton for the Bears' win over the San Francisco 49ers, 19-10.

Fields recorded 148 total yards and two touchdowns in a gusty, upset win over the 49ers.

Unfortunately, the Sky lost to the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA semifinals to end their season. The team was looking to appear in back-to-back WNBA finals games after winning last year's finals, but it wasn't in the cards.

