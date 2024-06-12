Sky Germany: Milan-linked midfielder opts for RB Leipzig move

AC Milan-linked midfielder Assane Ouedraogo is set to sign for German side RB Leipzig to end months of speculation over where he will take his next steps.

As reported by Sky Sport Germany (via Milan News), the Schalke 04 midfielder is going to be staying in Germany but not with the Gelsenkirchen team as he will make the move east to Leipzig.

It has become very clear in recent years that Leipzig is a great place for young players to grow their talent and then be allowed to take another step to one of the elite teams in Europe.

Leipzig have opted to trigger the €10m release clause in Ouedraogo’s contract and they have prepared a deal for him that would see him stay at the club until at least 2029.

The likes of Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have been close to signing him in recent weeks but the Leipzig option appealed to the 2006-born star the most.

Milan have been linked with Ouedraogo for a very long time but there has not been any recent contact between the club and his agents, meaning a deal was never likely to be struck this summer.

The Rossoneri are more focused on signing a midfielder with more experience who can immediately help the team.