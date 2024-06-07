Sky Germany: Milan with clear run to Zirkzee as Bayern show no interest

AC Milan are in pole position to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna this summer as Bayern Munich are not interested in resigning the Dutch striker.

As reported by Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg on X, the Bundesliga side have been in the frame for Zirkzee due to a buy-back option that was negotiated when they sold him to Bologna originally.

Given Zirkzee has hit new heights in the past year under the guidance of Thiago Motta, many wondered whether the Bavarians would bring Zirkzee back for another crack at life in Germany.

With Harry Kane and Mathys Tel at the club, though, Bayern do not wish to sign another striker of Zirkzee’s level, even though new coach Vincent Kompany may want to play with two strikers.

Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy, also heavily linked with Milan, is a very plausible option for Bayern given he has a €17.5m release clause and has shown he can be prolific in the Bundesliga.

Milan are expected to pay the €40m release clause for Zirkzee on July 1 when it becomes active, and the 23-year-old is keen to make the move north. The sticking point is the €15m commission that the agent wants which Milan are not willing to pay.