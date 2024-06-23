Sky Germany: Milan, Arsenal and Chelsea challenging Dortmund for Stuttgart star

AC Milan remain in the race to sign VfB Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy but Bayern Munich have dropped out, a report claims.

Olivier Giroud will have to be replaced and Milan’s priority in the upcoming summer window is to sign a new striker who can guarantee a certain number of goals and lead the line for years to come, with Joshua Zirkzee linked among others.

According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, a decision is to be made within the next days regarding the future of Guirassy after his outstanding season with Stuttgart. Borussia Dortmund are still ‘very optimistic’ that they will sign the 28-year-old, he adds.

However, there is ‘no complete agreement’ yet and that means that the race is still open for the time being. Bayern Munich have dropped out of the race to sign the Guinea international, but that does not mean that BVB have a clear path.

Arsenal, Chelsea, and AC Milan are ‘still involved’ in the pursuit of Guirassy as per Plettenberg, though it can be implied that they are behind Dortmund who have been pursuing him for some time now.

Guirassy scored 30 goals in 30 games last season and he has a tempting release clause of less than €20m. The centre-forward was courted by Milan also during the most recent January mercato but they were unable to get a deal over the line, yet the interest remains.