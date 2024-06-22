Sky: Fiorentina in talks for Barcelona striker Vitor Roque

Sky Sport Italia claims Fiorentina have opened preliminary talks to sign Barcelona striker Vitor Roque.

Fiorentina have opened preliminary talks to sign 19-year-old Barcelona striker Vitor Roque, reports Sky Sport Italia transfer pundit Gianluca Di Marzio.

The report claims Fiorentina are getting information about the asking price for the 19-year-old striker who scored two goals in 16 appearances across all competitions with Barcelona in 2023-24.

Barcelona signed Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense for €40m in the 2024 January transfer window.

Sky Sport Italia claims Fiorentina have also sounded out Thijs Dallinga of Toulouse and the asking price for the Dutch forward is around €25m.

Fiorentina sent Andrea Belotti back to Roma after a six-month loan so they are looking for a new striker who can be a starter next season.

As things stand, M’Bala Nzola is the only classic centre-forward at the Stadio Franchi.

Fiorentina will play in the Conference League next season after reaching back-to-back Finals over the last two years.