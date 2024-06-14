Sky: Fiorentina make contact with Milan over signing of midfielder – the latest

Fiorentina are keen on signing Tommaso Pobega from AC Milan this summer and they have initiated talks over a deal, according to a report.

The future of Pobega remains up in the air as he is aware that getting regular minutes every week is the only real way to develop, but doing so would mean that he probably has to leave the club that he grew up supporting.

Last season the 24-year-old spent a long time on the sidelines due to a pretty severe tendon issue in his hip that he sustained during a win over Monza towards the end of last season. That inevitably affected his game time and performance, given he didn’t feature much when he recovered.

According to the latest from Sky (via MilanNews), a possible route for him to stay in Serie A could be to join Fiorentina, who have expressed an interest in signing Pobega and have begun talks with the Rossoneri management.

There is nothing else mentioned by the broadcaster in terms of how much the asking price would be or what the player’s stance on the move is, but it is something to keep an eye on given MilanNews also stated La Viola are keen.