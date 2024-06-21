- Sky-Fever ticket prices reach WNBA record highRound 3 of the entertaining midwest matchup between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever is slated as the most expensive WNBA game on record, according to TickPick, a second-hand ticket marketplace<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wnba/chicago-sky/sky-fever-ticket-prices-reach-wnba-record-high/570874/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Sky-Fever ticket prices reach WNBA record high</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em>0:48Now PlayingPaused
Caitlin Clark reacts after being left off Team USA's Olympic team
Indiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark was left off Team USA's roster for the 2024 Olympic Games in France. Long-time sports columnist Christine Brennan says the decision by USA Basketball was a missed opportunity to grow the sport.
Sky's Cardoso talks Coach Staley, Coach Weatherspoon, Angel Reese
Chicago Sky forward Kamilla Cardoso talked with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams about playing for two legendary coaches, her teammate, Angel Reese, and her winning mentality.
Sky's Harrison: 'I'm blessed to say that I was coached by Pat Summitt'
Sky's Isabelle Harrison is the last active WNBA player who was coached by the legendary Pat Summitt. Harrison shares her favorite memories with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams and takes us back to the day Summitt told the team she had dementia.
Coach Sandy Brondello, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu comment on another big road win for the Liberty
Jonquel Jones scored a career-high 34 points as the Liberty defeated the two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces 90-82. New York's Sabrina Ionescu also played a key role, dropping a 15-point, 12-assist double-double in the win.
Sandy Brondello, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones on the Liberty's win over previously undefeated Sun
Playing without injured point guard Courtney Vandersloot and having to face the undefeated Connecticut Sun on the road, the Liberty used a big fourth quarter to hand the Sun their first loss of the season 82-75. Head coach Sandy Brondello says Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones led the way, combining for 46 points to help pull off the big win.
Diana Taurasi on new look Mercury: 'When you have talent, you can always make a run'

Yahoo Sports WNBA contributor Isis Young spoke with the Phoenix Mercury superstar guard about adjusting to first-year head coach Nate Tibbetts, the team's improved depth this season and the addition of Kahleah Copper. 

Diana joins Yahoo Sports on behalf of Dupixent, which is for moderate-to-severe eczema. For more on information, you can visit showupad.com.
Dan Hurley says no to Lakers, will stay at UConn
University of Connecticut men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley says he will remain with the Huskies.
Jayson Tatum addresses fixation on his scoring ahead of Game 3
While managing to average close to a triple double through the first two games of the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum still hears the critics who are focused on his scoring (averaging 17 points). Tatum responds to the focus on his shooting and how he is staying focused.
