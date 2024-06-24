- Sky-Fever ticket prices reach WNBA record highRound 3 of the entertaining midwest matchup between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever is slated as the most expensive WNBA game on record, according to TickPick, a second-hand ticket marketplace<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wnba/chicago-sky/sky-fever-ticket-prices-reach-wnba-record-high/570874/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Sky-Fever ticket prices reach WNBA record high</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:48Now PlayingPaused
- Caitlin Clark reacts after being left off Team USA's Olympic teamIndiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark was left off Team USA's roster for the 2024 Olympic Games in France. Long-time sports columnist Christine Brennan says the decision by USA Basketball was a missed opportunity to grow the sport.
- Sky's Cardoso talks Coach Staley, Coach Weatherspoon, Angel ReeseChicago Sky forward Kamilla Cardoso talked with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams about playing for two legendary coaches, her teammate, Angel Reese, and her winning mentality.
- Geno Auriemma on Caitlin Clark, the Olympic roster, and his expectations for UConn Women's basketballUConn Women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma shared his thoughts on Caitlin Clark, and the selections for the Women's Olympic roster. Geno also spoke about his own team, and the expectations he has for the upcoming season.
- Commentary: Caitlin Clark Olympic snub is short-sighted, reflects poorly on USA BasketballShe might not be the best basketball player in the world, but there's no reason Clark should be left off this year's Olympic team, given what she's done for the sport, and the history of former top draft picks who have made the Olympic roster their rookie seasons.
Sky-Fever rivalry boosting the WNBA
Natalie Esquire and Callie Lawson-Freeman give their impressions of the latest edition of the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever rivalry, which gave fans drama-free, hard-fought basketball.