Sky is Falling: Elliott’s two fumbles put Cowboys in double-digit deficit again

The Dallas Cowboys are shooting themselves in the foot. A quality defensive effort early in the game combined with an inaccurate Kyler Murray was giving the club some life. Near turnovers almost gave it away, and then real turnovers did the deed. Once again, for the fifth consecutive week, Dallas finds itself training by at least 14 points.

The culprit this week? Lost fumbles on back-to-back runs by Ezekiel Elliott. Giving Arizona a short field on three consecutive drives and allowing the Cardinals to convert 5-of-9 third and fourth down opportunities has the team in disarray yet again. Arizona leads 14-0 midway through the second quarter.

This is the first time in Elliott’s career he’s lost two fumbles in a game, though he did fumble twice earlier in the season, recovering one. He’s already tied his 2019 lost fumble total on the season with three.





Murray took advantage, finding Christian Kirk on a shovel pass on the first turnover and then running down to the goal line before a short Kenyan Drake score on the next.

The club has now allowed 74 points off of turnovers on the season; through just six games.

Tony Pollard was in at halfback on the subsequent drive.