Sky face the Wings on 4-game slide

Dallas Wings (3-10, 2-6 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (4-9, 2-7 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky heads into the matchup against Dallas Wings as losers of four in a row.

The Sky are 1-5 in home games. Chicago leads the WNBA with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Angel Reese averaging 4.6.

The Wings have gone 2-5 away from home. Dallas is 1-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Chicago is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Dallas allows to opponents. Dallas averages 80.8 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 81.1 Chicago allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Sky won 83-74 in the last matchup on May 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese is shooting 37.1% and averaging 12.1 points for the Sky. Chennedy Carter is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 24.9 points, 5.4 assists and 2.9 steals for the Wings. Sevgi Uzun is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 2-8, averaging 77.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Wings: 2-8, averaging 81.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.6 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out (meniscus).

Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest), Satou Sabally: out (shoulder), Jaelyn Brown: out (illness), Natasha Howard: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.