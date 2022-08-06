Sky eyeing franchise record in showdown with Sun originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There are two big storylines worth watching when the Chicago Sky host the Connecticut Sun on Sunday afternoon.

The Sky (24-8) are looking to break the franchise record for wins in a season while the Sun (22-10) are still seeking their first victory this year against the reigning WNBA champions.

The Sky matched their record for regular-season wins, last done in 2013, with a 93-83 victory over the Washington Mystics on Friday.

Connecticut faces Chicago for the fourth time, with all three previous meetings decided by eight or fewer points, including the Sky's 95-92 come-from-behind road win on July 31.

Both playoff-bound teams have won eight of their past 10.

One of the keys to success for the Sky lately has been the play of Azura Stevens, who scored 11 points, grabbed six rebounds and tied a career-best with five blocks in 24 minutes off the bench against Washington.

Teammate Kahleah Copper praised Stevens for her latest effort and points to her as a vital piece of the puzzle on defense.

"She is tough," Copper told the Chicago Sun-Times after Friday's game. "We don't even need to talk about the offense. Let's talk about the defense, They have her down for five blocks, but she really had six. That's so important for us down the stretch, her being that rim protector."

While Stevens is doing her best to protect the rim, the Sun's Alyssa Thomas is focused on attacking it. She came through with her second career triple-double on Tuesday in an 87-63 win over the Phoenix Mercury, scoring 10 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out 12 assists.

"AT continues to lead by example with her energy," Connecticut coach Curt Miller told the Hartford Courant. "That's an energy triple-double. She just plays so dang hard. ... At times, I want more people to get on her level of desire, passion, competitiveness, because when we have that full team competitiveness, I think we're tough to beat, and she wills it out of us."