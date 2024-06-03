Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon: Chennedy Carter's hit on Caitlin Clark 'not appropriate'

Chicago Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon released a statement Monday, calling Chennedy Carter's Flagrant 1 foul on Indiana guard Caitlin Clark "not appropriate," and vowing to learn from the situation.

Saturday during the Indiana-Chicago game, the first matchup for both teams this season and one that's part of the Commissioner's Cup, Carter shoulder-checked Clark late in the third quarter as the Fever went to inbound the ball, sending Clark to the flour.

Carter was hit with a standard in-game foul, Clark connected on the free throw attempt and the Fever went on to win by one point, 71-70. The two appeared to be talking trash to each other on the previous possession.

On Sunday, the league upgraded Carter's foul to a Flagrant 1. Throughout the season, the league tracks players who receive Flagrant 1 or Flagrant 2 fouls, and if a player accumulates enough flagrant points, they're suspended.

After Saturday's game, Carter refused to answer questions about Clark, and Weatherspoon eventually told media "that's enough" when reporters continued to press Carter on what had happened.

Chennedy Carter on the sequence with Caitlin Clark in the 3rd quarter: “I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions.”



Monday, Weatherspoon said, via release, "Physical play, intensity, and a competitive spirit are hallmarks of Chicago Sky basketball. Chennedy got caught up in the heat of the moment in an effort to win the game. She and I have discussed what happened and that it was not appropriate, nor is it what we do or who we are. Chennedy understands that there are better ways to handle situations on the court, and she will learn from this, as we all will.

"As a team, we will grow together and continue to work hard to display strong leadership and set a positive example for our competitors, fans, and partners."

The league has been under fire for physical play, especially as it relates to Clark, the top pick in the 2024 draft. Clark has previously told reporters "I feel like I'm getting hammered," and Fever coach Christie Sides, along with general manager Lin Dunn, have spoken out about what they feel are lack of foul calls.

