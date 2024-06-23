Sky co-owner Nadia Rawlinson is helping the franchise capitalize on WNBA boom

CHICAGO — Nadia Rawlinson joined the Chicago Sky as co-owner and operating chairman in January 2023 and has seen the popularity of women’s basketball take off over that time.

“It’s been quite a journey, something we’ve been excited about,” Rawlinson said in an exclusive interview with WGN on Saturday. “Someone asked me recently if I could have predicted this level of excitement and inflection point and I could predict the fact there was an opportunity not everyone else saw, that we were going to pop, but at this velocity and this quickly? No. It’s been pretty amazing.”

The Sky has gained legions of new fans thanks to a star-studded rookie class led by Angel Reese and Kamila Cardoso. They will go up against top overall pick Caitlin Clark Sunday at Wintrust Arena, where according to TickPick, the average ticket price is $271, a WNBA record.

“I think both Caitlin and Angel have handled themselves incredibly well considering the scrutiny,” Rawlinson said. “One thing we have to remember is these women are in their early 20s. They’ve had the blessing of having such early success in their career and have great people advising them and supporting them. We have to remember these are young women who are just starting in their first job out of college. So remember yourself when you were starting your first job out of college and the immense pressure and figuring out what I’m doing…so I think there needs to be some grace there.”

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

With Clark’s popularity causing opposing franchises to move their games against the Fever to larger arenas, Rawlinson said the Sky couldn’t move Sunday’s game to United Center –where the capacity is double that of Wintrust Arena—because of a scheduling conflict, but options like the UC or Allstate Arena in Rosemont could be considered for future matchups.

“We are looking at our friends and partners at the United Center. Unfortunately, scheduling didn’t work out but there is definitely a positive relationship and one that is amenable to figuring out something in the future. Everything is on the table. The season is long and there are multiple seasons.”

The Sky are also looking to upgrade their practice facility. They currently use Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, but Rawlinson told the Chicago Sun-Times in April they are “close” to announcing something along that front.

“Details are being worked out,” she told WGN. “All parties are very excited and motivated to get something done in the very near term so both sides can celebrate the moment. It is something we are excited about. It is happening. Timing is of the essence and so once I’s are dotted and T’s are crossed we’ll have some news to share.”

Rawlinson said the facility being in Chicago “is a preference.” She added that “the larger point here is that we are of the community that supports us, engaging with those fans, and sponsors and season ticket holders in places where they are and showing that we are part of Chicago. We are the future of Chicago. Our franchise just represents everything that’s great about who we are in the region and city, and who we are to become.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.