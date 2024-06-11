Sky announce different time, broadcast for June 23 game against Fever originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Sky will take on the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 16 for a highly-anticipated rematch between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, the two rookie leaders of their respective teams.

But their matchup on June 23, following their June 16 rematch, has undergone some changes.

That game will tip off at 3 p.m. (CT). The game will also air on ESPN. The Sky announced the changes on Tuesday.





Our June 23rd game against the @IndianaFever at @WintrustArena will now be played at 3PM CT, and can be seen on @espn!#skytown pic.twitter.com/1CTaiCradj — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) June 11, 2024

During the first matchup between both squads on June 1, the game got a little chippy. Fever's Clark was victim to a couple of cheap shots from the Sky, most notably a shove in the back from Chennedy Carter.

The foul was initially ruled an away-from-the-ball foul. But the league, upon reviewing the incident, upgraded the foul to a Flagrant 1 foul.

The Sky refused to answer questions about the incident following the game.

"I ain't answering no Caitlin Clark questions," Carter said.

"That's enough," head coach Teresa Weatherspoon said. "We're good. They're just competing. All they're doing is competing."

On the flip side, Clark told reporters she accepts the fact that there's a target on her back, and that her focus is to stay in the game and not retaliate.

"Just let them hit you," she said. "Be what it is. Don't let it get inside your head. And know it's coming.

"I think at this point, I know I'm gonna take a couple of hard shots a game, and that's what it is. I'm trying not to let it bother me."

Needless to say, get your popcorn ready for both June 16 and June 23 matchups between the Sky and Fever.