Sky’s Angel Reese hates Chicago traffic as much as we do: ‘Ridiculous’

CHICAGO — With each passing day, Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese is becoming more of a Chicagoan.

But as beautiful and vibrant as Chicago is, I think we can all agree with her latest assessment.

“I loveee chicago but this traffic is ridiculous…,” the 22-year-old wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Same, Angel. Same.

I repeat this daily https://t.co/suzeJ5JmBf — Kaitlin Sharkey (@KRoseSharkey) May 24, 2024

Since being drafted seventh overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Sky, thus ushering in her ‘Chi-Town Barbie’ era, Reese has embraced Chicago fans, shared her love for Harold’s Chicken, taken the stage at the city’s famed United Center, and helped her team to a 2-1 record, all while continuing to make strides near her native hometown.

The Sky are next in action on Saturday when they host the Dallas Wings at Wintrust Arena. Gametime is 7 p.m. We recommend ride-share or catching the CTA if you can.

