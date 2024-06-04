Skupski & Krawczyk reach mixed doubles semi in Paris

Desirae Krawczyk (left) and Neal Skupski (right) have won two Wimbledon mixed doubles titles together [Getty Images]

Britain's Neal Skupski and American partner Desirae Krawczyk are through to the semi-finals of the mixed doubles at the French Open.

Skupski, 34, and Krawczyk, 30, beat the Chinese-Salvadoran combination of Zhang Shuai and Marcelo Arevalo 7-6 (8-6) 6-4.

The victorious team, who have twice won the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon, have never previously managed to get beyond the quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

Skupski and Krawczyk, who reached the Australian Open final earlier this year, will face either Australians Ellen Perez and Matthew Ebden or the Taiwanese-Polish team of Hsieh Su-wei and Jan Zielinski in the semi-finals.