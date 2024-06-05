Skupski & Krawczyk into French Open mixed doubles final

Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski lost to Hsieh Su-Wei and Jan Zielinski in the Australian Open mixed doubles final in January [Getty Images]

Britain's Neal Skupski and American Desirae Krawczyk are into their first French Open mixed doubles final as a partnership.

The fourth seeds defeated seventh seeds Hsieh Su-Wei of Chinese Taipei and Poland's Jan Zielinski 6-1 6-7 (2-7) 10-4 in Wednesday's semi-final on Court Simonne Mathieu.

They will face second seeds Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, of Germany and France respectively, in Thursday's final.

Skupski and Krawczyk have twice won the Wimbledon mixed doubles and reached the Australian Open final earlier this year.

However, this is their best run together in Paris, although Krawczyk won the French Open title with another Briton, Joe Salisbury, in 2021.

Salisbury was also in doubles action on Wednesday as he and American Rajeev Ram lost in the men's quarter-finals against Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

Salisbury and Ram, the third seeds, took the opening set but lost 1-6 6-3 6-4 against the 11th seeds.