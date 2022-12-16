SKOL Search: Prospects to watch during Saturday’s bowl games

Bowl season started on Friday morning and it brings a lot of fun for the football fan. It also gives prospects one last opportunity to leave a mark before entering the NFL draft.

Unfortunately, some of the best prospects end up opting out to start their training for the NFL draft process. It’s not great for the viewer but it’s arguably better for the majority of prospects.

While a lot of the top prospects in these games won’t play (most notably Anthony Richardson), there are still quite a few talented prospects that will go high in the NFL draft this April. Here are the best of the best that you will see on Saturday afernoon.

Fenway Bowl

Cincinnati Bearcats head football coach Luke Fickell, center right, takes the field with the team before the 2017 Cincinnati Bearcats spring football game, Friday, April 14, 2017, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Louisville Cardinals

Saturday, December 17, 2022 – 11:00 AM ET

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Bearcats prospects:

OLB Ivan Pace Jr.

Cardinals prospects:

DL YaYa Diaby

DL Jermayne Lole

CB Kei’Trel Clark

Celebration Bowl

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is a splashy hire for Colorado.

Syndication Statesman Journal

Jackson State Tigers vs. NC Central Eagles

Saturday, December 17, 2022 – 12:00 PM ET

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Tigers prospects:

LB Aubrey Miller Jr.

Eagles prospects

NA

New Mexico Bowl

Nov 26, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) drops back to pass against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

SMU Mustangs vs. BYU Cougars

Saturday, December 17, 2022 – 6:30 PM ET

University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Mustangs prospects

QB Tanner Mordecai

Cougars prospects

LT Blake Freeland

WR Puka Nacua

DT Tyler Batty

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Sep 10, 2022; Fresno, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) throws a pass against the Oregon State Beavers in the first quarter at Valley Children’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington State Cougars vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

Saturday, December 17th, – 3:30 PM ET

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Cougars prospects:

QB Cam Ward

Bulldogs prospects

QB Jake Haener

WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper

WR Nikko Remigio

RB Jordan Mims

Lending Tree Bowl

Starkville running back Courtland Cooper (42) stiff arms Brandon linebacker Khalil Norwood (23) during the MHSAA 6A State Championship Gridiron Classic at M.M. Roberts Stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Miss., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Tcl 6a Brandion Starkville

Rice Owls vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Saturday, December 17, 2022 – 5:45 PM ET

Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

Owls prospects:

NA

Golden Eagles prospects:

NA

Frisco Bowl

Dec 3, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Taylen Green (10) during the second half of the Mountain West Championship game versus the Fresno State Bulldogs at Albertsons Stadium. Fresno State beats Boise State 28-16. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

North Texas Mean Green vs. Boise State Broncos

Saturday, December 17, 2022 – 9:15 PM ET

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Mean Green prospects:

WR Jyaire Shorter

Broncos prospects:

S J.L. Skinner

Las Vegas Bowl

Florida Gators wide receiver Justin Shorter (4) celebrates with Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 15, 2022. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Ncaa Football Florida Gators Vs Lsu Tigers

Florida Gators vs. Oregon State Beavers

Saturday, December 17, 2022 – 2:30 PM ET

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Gators prospects:

DT Gervon Dexter Sr.

S Trey Dean III

LB Amari Burney

LT Richard Gouraige

S Rashad Torrence II

Beavers prospects:

CB Jaydon Grant

LB Omar Speights

