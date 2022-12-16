SKOL Search: Prospects to watch during Saturday’s bowl games
Bowl season started on Friday morning and it brings a lot of fun for the football fan. It also gives prospects one last opportunity to leave a mark before entering the NFL draft.
Unfortunately, some of the best prospects end up opting out to start their training for the NFL draft process. It’s not great for the viewer but it’s arguably better for the majority of prospects.
While a lot of the top prospects in these games won’t play (most notably Anthony Richardson), there are still quite a few talented prospects that will go high in the NFL draft this April. Here are the best of the best that you will see on Saturday afernoon.
Fenway Bowl
Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Louisville Cardinals
Saturday, December 17, 2022 – 11:00 AM ET
Fenway Park, Boston, MA
Bearcats prospects:
OLB Ivan Pace Jr.
Cardinals prospects:
DL YaYa Diaby
DL Jermayne Lole
CB Kei’Trel Clark
Celebration Bowl
Jackson State Tigers vs. NC Central Eagles
Saturday, December 17, 2022 – 12:00 PM ET
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Tigers prospects:
LB Aubrey Miller Jr.
Eagles prospects
NA
New Mexico Bowl
SMU Mustangs vs. BYU Cougars
Saturday, December 17, 2022 – 6:30 PM ET
University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Mustangs prospects
QB Tanner Mordecai
Cougars prospects
LT Blake Freeland
WR Puka Nacua
DT Tyler Batty
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Washington State Cougars vs. Fresno State Bulldogs
Saturday, December 17th, – 3:30 PM ET
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Cougars prospects:
QB Cam Ward
Bulldogs prospects
QB Jake Haener
WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper
WR Nikko Remigio
RB Jordan Mims
Lending Tree Bowl
Rice Owls vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Saturday, December 17, 2022 – 5:45 PM ET
Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL
Owls prospects:
NA
Golden Eagles prospects:
NA
Frisco Bowl
North Texas Mean Green vs. Boise State Broncos
Saturday, December 17, 2022 – 9:15 PM ET
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Mean Green prospects:
WR Jyaire Shorter
Broncos prospects:
S J.L. Skinner
Las Vegas Bowl
Florida Gators vs. Oregon State Beavers
Saturday, December 17, 2022 – 2:30 PM ET
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Gators prospects:
DT Gervon Dexter Sr.
S Trey Dean III
LB Amari Burney
LT Richard Gouraige
S Rashad Torrence II
Beavers prospects:
CB Jaydon Grant
LB Omar Speights