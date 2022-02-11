SKOL Search: Post Senior Bowl mailbag

Over the course of the offseason, there won’t be a shortage of content, stories or potential happenings surrounding the Minnesota Vikings. As we continue to progress throughout the next few months, every so often I will be doing a mailbag discussing the happenings surrounding the purple and gold.

Today’s mailbag will be focusing mainly on the fallout of the Senior Bowl, the NFL Draft and the coaching staff turnover post-Mike Zimmer. After each major event in the offseason calendar (or every few weeks), I will be doing one of these to answer any questions that you might have regarding current events. Without further ado, let’s jump right into the questions.

SKOL Search: What can Vikings learn from Mobile?

Kevin O'Connell

Thoughts on Kevin O’Connell, and was he your first choice? — Hunter Thompson (@hthompsonNFL) February 8, 2022

Kevin O’Connell was not my first choice. In fact, he wasn’t my second or third choice, either. My preferred candidates were as follows.

Raheem Morris Jim Harbaugh DeMeco Ryans Kevin O’Connell

When I was breaking down the candidates, I fell in love with Morris, mainly due to an article from The Athletic that broke down his time in Tampa Bay and how he evolved throughout his time in the NFL since then. Morris had been a coach on both sides of the ball, giving him a better understanding of the game and helping him develop into a potentially great CEO. Ryans is of a similar mold to Morris from a leadership standpoint, but he bowed out shortly after the NFC Championship Game.

The interest in Jim Harbaugh was fascinating to me. It’s impossible to deny his track record of success, especially in the NFL. His first three years resulted in a Super Bowl appearance and three trips to the NFC Championship Game. His down year was the tumultuous final season where he went 8-8 and the publicized falling out with Trent Baalke. He would have brought a fun energy to Minnesota, but for numerous reasons, it didn’t work out and he re-committed to Michigan within 20 minutes of the interview finishing.

When he was mentioned as a potential candidate, I really didn’t know much at all about O’Connell. He was recommended right away by new GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in his interview process, which is noteworthy in itself. Prior to becoming the Rams offensive coordinator, he was the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders among other stops.

At just 36 years old, O’Connell was a third-round selection in the 2008 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. One thing that Belichick has been known to do is select backup quarterbacks that he believe will become great coaches someday. His most notable hit in that department was Kliff Kingsbury, a seventh-round pick in 2003. O’Connell is viewed widely as a brilliant mind, and his main job with the Rams was game-planning, while McVay called the plays. If the staff that he’s building is any indication on whether or not he will succeed with the Vikings, things are looking up.

The wild card with O’Connell is how he genuinely feels about Kirk Cousins. They worked together in 2017 when O’Connell was Washington’s QB coach, and it was reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter that he is fond of Cousins and they would work out a deal to keep him moving forward. How much of that is a narrative put out there by the team or Cousins’ agent? That much remains to be seen, but that decision will be crucial to his tenure in Minnesota.

The QB Conundrum

Where and when do we meet with our pitchforks if the Vikings extend Kirk and try to build the one in a million perfect situation where he could win a minimum of 3 playoff games in a row in the next 3 years? Also, which QB, if any, are worth the 12th pick? — JayW99 (@W99Jay) February 7, 2022

This is an incredibly layered conversation. When it comes to Kirk Cousins, it’s inarguable that he is somewhere between QB 8-18. The Athletic conducted a poll with 50 different individuals that work in the league. He ended up ranking as the 18th best quarterback in that poll.

Personally, I would rank Cousins around QB 10-12 as they currently sit, not taking future impact into account. The biggest issue with Cousins is not his level of play per say, but rather his play and ability to elevate those around him compared to his cap hit. If Cousins were currently playing on the Derek Carr contract of $25 million per season, that would be much more palatable, and the issues that Cousins has in those areas would be mitigated by having more talent around him. The issue with him has always been about his production and performance based on his cap hit and not in a vacuum or the box score.

The tough part about this question is whether Cousins would take a discounted next contract by giving the Vikings a “hometown discount.” The idea that he would be willing to do that is unfortunately not backed up with any factual data whatsoever. In Washington, Cousins willingly played two seasons on the franchise tag before signing the first-ever fully guaranteed multi-year contract with the Vikings for a then-record $28 million. He then cashed in when the Vikings needed to create cap space in the 2020 offseason by getting a two-year extension for $66 million, which was essentially fully guaranteed based on the contract language.

The reality is that Cousins has a lot of fans in the league, and other than an insatiable desire to win a championship where money somehow doesn’t matter to him anymore, he has zero motivation to take less money. The best-case and realistic scenario for the Vikings would be to trade Cousins for a first-round pick and a day two pick, just like both Matthew Stafford and Carson Wentz fetched for the Lions and Colts.

As for who the Vikings should pick at No. 12 if they decide to go quarterback, there are currently only two players that I believe are worth the selection: Liberty’s Malik Willis and Nevada’s Carson Strong. I wrote about both players earlier this year and how they could potentially be great players in the NFL. They each provide something a little different, but they both have rocket launchers for arms and can make the Vikings passing game dynamic moving foward.

Mid-Round Talent

What players should the Vikings be looking for in rounds 3,4 & 5? — Michael LaMonica (@MLMoose61) February 9, 2022

As I laid out in my Senior Bowl recap article from earlier this week, there are certain positions that are stronger in this class than others. Cornerback is strong, but it’s also top-heavy and the interior offensive line class is very slim after the top three or five players. The middle rounds are where you can find some real value at both edge rusher and receivers/tight ends.

A couple of players that I like at those positions in the middle rounds are San Diego State TE Daniel Bellinger, Kentucky WR WanDale Robinson, Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore, San Diego State EDGE Cameron Thomas and UAB EDGE Alex Wright. These players can provide excellent value at positions the Vikings need to add depth in, especially with potentially moving on from players currently on the roster.

Trading Up For A Quarterback?

Do you foresee a team trading up to get their pick of the QB litter, just to ensure they get their guy? — Patrick Chamberlain (@PT_Chamberlain) February 8, 2022

Pat, we end up seeing it every season, and I think one team will end up making a move up for a quarterback this year as well. I think it will come later on in the first round, however. This class is incredibly divisive, as some believe in one or two players, while others don’t see a starter in this class. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler is struggling to see a top-15 starter in this class.

Dane Brugler on the QBs in the 2022 class (starting to see a consistent theme here…): pic.twitter.com/OYY4JYxvyy — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) February 8, 2022

In 2020, none of the three teams who selected a quarterback in the first round ended up moving up for one. Those teams also picked at one, five and six. This class is a true wild card, but it only takes one team to love one of the quarterbacks. We have already heard rumblings that the Steelers love Malik Willis and the Panthers love Kenny Pickett. Add one more team into the mix that loves the same quarterback as another team and it creates a volatile situation come April 28th.

Trade Candidates

Possible trade candidates & what that does to the cap — Shane Carter (@ShaneCarterTx) February 8, 2022

In order to answer this question fully, we need to know what the Vikings plans are. Do they want to run it back with Kirk Cousins and the squad that Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman built, retool by moving on from a few of those guys or a complete teardown? I believe they will be doing something in between the two extremes. When moving on from top-tier talent, the ramifications can be significant early on. The most likely trade candidates are also some of the best players on the team. Below are the savings and dead cap for each of the top targets per Over The Cap.

-Kirk Cousins: $35 million saved/$10 million dead cap

-Adam Thielen: $5.8 million saved/$11.1 million dead cap

-Eric Kendricks: $7.6 million saved/$5.9 million dead cap

-Danielle Hunter: $14.6 million saved/$11.5 dead cap

-Harrison Smith: $5.8 million saved/$7.7 million dead cap

-Dalvin Cook: $2.7 million saved/$9.3 million dead cap

Of the above players, Cook seems the most likely to stay with his cap saving being under three million dollars. The easiest path to savings is to trade Cousins as I discussed above. The $35 million in savings would turn a projected $11 million deficit into a near $24 million surplus that could be used to improve a roster with numerous holes on defense.

Danielle Hunter would also save a lot of money, but if you move on from a top-tier pass rusher, you better get a king’s ransom of multiple first-round picks to do so. It might be difficult to get the proper compensation considering his last two seasons have resulted in season-ending injuries. The one positive for the Vikings in this scenario is that Hunter looked like his dominant self before tearing his pectoral muscle midway through the season.

The intriguing element about a few of these contracts is that you take a big hit in a 2022 season that isn’t going to produce a Super Bowl contender. So you can set yourself up for a run in 2023. Let’s run through a hypothetical scenario here. If the Vikings trade Thielen, Smith and Kendricks and receive a top-100 pick for each of them, they would potentially have three starters in 2023.

Moving on from all three would save the Vikings $19.2 million against the cap this year with a dead cap hit of $24.7 million. In 2023, the Vikings would be moving on from Zimmer’s core guys and have an extra $46.6 million in cap space. Those two things combined could be a massive draw for Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell as they try to shape the team in their image.

Pass Rushers Galore

With the pending hire of Ed Donatell, who is a Vic Fangio disciple, as the defensive coordinator, we can expect two things:

A 3-4 base is the most likely outcome for the defense, but hybrid fronts will be a key to success. There isn’t a true edge type that the system needs to thrive.

Donatell has been with Fangio over his last few stops, where the two have had a myriad of pass rushers.

-49ers: Justin Smith and Aldon Smith

-Bears: Khalil Mack, Leonard Floyd and Akiem Hicks

-Broncos: Von Miller and Bradley Chubb

There is little connective tissue with those pass rushers, but the defense was centered around making them as successful as possible. With that in mind, I don’t believe that the structure of the 2022 Vikings defense will inhibit certain players from being considered.

The path of the defense moving forward will ultimately be determined by who’s available at their first two selections.

Available at pick 12:

-Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson

-Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

-Michigan EDGE David Ojabo

-Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

Available at pick 46:

-Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders

-Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe

-USC EDGE Drake Jackson

-Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebeketie

-South Carolina EDGE Kingsley Enagbare

-Houston EDGE/DT Logan Hall

