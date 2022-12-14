SKOL Search: Nathaniel Dell scouting report

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have four picks before compensatory selections are awarded and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Nov 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Nathaniel Dell (1) receives a pass as Temple Owls cornerback Elijah Clark (20) applies pressure during the third quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Nathaniel “Tank” Dell

Height-5’10”

Weight-155 lbs

Senior

3-Star JUCO recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 222 receptions, 3,111 yards, 30 touchdowns

Games watched: Cincinnati 2021, Texas Tech 2022, Tulane 2022

Strengths

Nov 26, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Nathaniel Dell (1) makes a reception as Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Sean O’Keefe (10) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Dell is a smaller wide receiver that understands who he is and doesn’t try to play outside of himself. Houston used his size to his advantage by lining him up everywhere. They motioned him often so he can get clean releases off the line of scrimmage. Once he was in space, the jets came on and so does his vision.

Speed and quickness are also big parts to his game. Dell uses quick feet and speed to separate from defenders. They are also a major asset to him, something that’s necessary in the open field. It also helps him on punt returns, where he took one back for a touchdown in 2022 after taking over for standout returner Marcus Jones.

Weaknesses

Nov 19, 2022; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Matthew Golden (10) is congratulated by wide receiver Nathaniel Dell (1) after this touchdown catch against the East Carolina Pirates during the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest one with Dell is his size. This is a somewhat similar discussion to Tutu Atwell in the 2021 class. Atwell was 5’5″ and 150lbs so he was significantly smaller than Dell, but a player this slight hasn’t seen any kind of real success in the NFL. The closest comparison might be DeVonta Smith and even he weighs approximately 30 lbs more than Dell.

His lack of size profile makes a difference in the open field. His play strength is almost non-existent as is his blocking. It won’t be something that he does with any sort of sustainability at the next level.

His route running is also sloppy. Has shown the ability to run crisp, precise routes with great technique but rounds of his breaking routes far too often. Dell does have 23 drops in 336 targets (6.84%)

Overview

Nov 26, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Nathaniel Dell (1) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Hands 7.7/10 Release 8.4/10 Route Running 11.7/15 Separation 14.2/15 Contested Catches 6.8/10 Tracking 8.7/10 Body Control 7.4/10 YAC Ability 8.7/10 Agility 8.9/10 Grade 82.5/100 Second Round

Dell is a very intriguing prospect. On the surface, he is an immensely talented player that thrives with the ball in his hand and in the open field. However, his size will likely be a red flag for most teams. If he can at least meet 170 lbs, that will likely be good enough.

The lack of true blocking ability could take him off the Vikings’ board. However, head coach Kevin O’Connell was on staff when the Los Angeles Rams selected Atwell in the second round. His speed is something that the Vikings desperately need on offense.

