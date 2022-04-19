SKOL Search: Mock draft roundup 10.0
The more things change, the more they stay the same.
In the 10th week of the roundup, we saw the majority of the players be mainstays of this year’s mock drafts. Unlike last week, this rendition saw three new players added to the list.
My biggest takeaway from this week: Derek Stingley Jr is becoming the runaway favorite among analysts.
Here’s how things panned out in the latest mock draft roundup.
Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton
Who:
Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein
The star from Notre Dame is falling down draft boards due to his 4.59-second 40-yard dash, but the fall isn’t warranted. He has elite field vision, instincts and size/length.
Even though a safety isn’t currently high on the positional value chart, it’s clear that having two great playmakers in the defensive backfield is becoming more important than ever.
LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr
Who:
CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr
ESPN’s Jordan Reid
CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco
CBS Sports’ Kyle Stackpole
Pro Football Network’s Cam Mellor
Establish The Run’s Evan Silva
Fox Sports’ Jason McIntyre
Pro Football Network’s Joe Broback
PFF’s Brad Spielberger
The most controversial player mocked to the Vikings throughout the process has a whopping ten analysts sending him to Minnesota. If he hits his ceiling, Stingley Jr. has the upside of Darrelle Revis.
However, considering the issues he has had with injuries and inconsistent play, there’s a lingering fear that he might have already reached his ceiling.
Washington CB Trent McDuffie
Who:
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler
NFL.com’s Adam Rank
CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso
The discourse around McDuffie will continue to be mixed due to his relatively small stature and 29.75″ arms. How sticky he is in coverage, along with his high-upside athleticism, will have a team believing they can work around the deficiencies.
Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson
Who:
CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards
Generating a pass rush is the most important element of the Ed Donatell defense. The Vikings will be in a 3-4 base, but it will include a lot of hybrid style fronts. The selection of Johnson would afford them the flexibility to use both Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith like chess pieces.
Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt
Who:
Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer
The Draft Network’s Kyle Crabbs
Less than two weeks away and we have a new name.
Wyatt is the antithesis of what the Vikings don’t have at defensive tackle: a quick gap shooter. Iyer has the Vikings securing the talented Georgia Bulldog at No. 19 after a trade down with the New Orleans Saints. That type of market manipulation is something that we should expect from general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.
Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe
Who:
Pro Football Network’s Dalton Miller
Another new prospect paired with the Vikings!
The likelihood of Mafe going in the top-15 is low, but the prospect of his skillset being mentored by Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter is fascinating. Mafe averaged one pressure for every six pass rush reps and has the motor, wingspan and athleticism to be a 10-plus sack-per-season guy.
Selection Breakdown
Here is a breakdown of each selection through 10 weeks.
CB Derek Stingley Jr
39
CB Trent McDuffie
18
CB Sauce Gardner
11
EDGE Jermaine Johnson
10
EDGE George Karlaftis
4
CB Andrew Booth Jr
3
DT Jordan Davis
3
C Tyler Linderbaum
2
CB Kaiir Elam
2
EDGE Travon Walker
2
DT Devonte Wytt
2
EDGE David Ojabo
2
LB Devin Lloyd
2
S Kyle Hamilton
2
EDGE Boye Mafe
1
QB Malik Willis
1
1
1