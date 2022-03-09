SKOL Search: Mock draft roundup 4.0

We are now through the first month of the mock draft roundup, and the results are pretty diverse. Now that we are post-combine, the information that we have on these prospects is substantially greater. What we we know about the team’s plans will also become clearer over the next few weeks.

The combine in itself becomes somewhat of a high school cafeteria. Teams and media talk non-stop about the combine, free agency and the draft. The last roundup before things really start to heat up is here, and it’s more diverse than last week’s.

Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

NBC Sports Edge’s Thor Nystrom

NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks

The EDGE position is one that the Vikings need to address and they get a great player in Karlaftis. A former water polo player, Karlaftis has a ton of core strength from his days in the water and has excellent hand usage. In a diverse edge group, Karlaftis will rank somewhere between the third-ranked edge and the seventh due to the sheer depth this group has to offer.

LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.

Stingley Jr. presents quite the conundrum when it comes to value. If you watch his true freshman season from 2019, he was on track to being the next Jalen Ramsey type shutdown corner. If you only watched the last two years, you saw a player that dealt with injuries and massive struggles on the outside.

Stingley Jr. didn’t workout at the combine as he is still healing from his Lisfranc injury, but he will at his pro day. A true man cover corner, his skillset is inherently valuable but parsing out which version of him you’ll be getting when selecting him is the tough decision.

Georgia DL Travon Walker

DraftWire’s Luke Easterling

Walker is an interesting projection. He is tall at 6’5″ and only 275lbs and a dynamite run defender. He thrives at moving in space and is a top 5-10 athlete in this class. Top experts Daniel Jeremiah and Dane Brugler have him as a top-10 player, and the rest of the industry seems to be catching up. The biggest question for Walker is his ability to rush the passer. He wasn’t asked to do that much at Georgia, and that area of his game is incredibly raw. If that gets developed, he will be a dynamite defender in the NFL for a decade-plus.

Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr

Pro Football Network’s Dalton Miller

The cornerback position is one the Vikings need to target this offseason. They only have Cam Dantzler and Kris Boyd currently returning to the team, and Booth Jr would be a great addition. He has the requisite size and athleticism to succeed in the league, and his ability to click and close is tremendous. While he mainly played in zone at Clemson, his skillset should translate directly to any scheme the league asks him to run.

Liberty QB Malik Willis

PFF’s Steve Palazzolo

The most divisive prospect in the draft is becoming less divisive by the day. Willis doubled down on his impressive Senior Bowl performance with a combine for the ages. Even though he didn’t do any athletic testing, Willis shined in the two areas he did participate in: interviews and passing drills.

For the entire week, he showed he had all of the talent, including incredibly high character, when helping out a person who had fallen on hard times in Indianapolis. There are still things that need to be worked on regarding Willis’ ability to operate within the structure of an offense. His projections are insane, as he will likely follow a similar path to Josh Allen, as I wrote about earlier this year.

Selection Breakdown

After four weeks, here is how everything breaks down.

CB Derek Stingley Jr 6 CB Trent McDuffie 4 CB Sauce Gardner 3 EDGE George Karlaftis 3 CB Andrew Booth Jr 2 DL Travon Walker 1 QB Malik Willis 1 C Tyler Linderbaum 1

