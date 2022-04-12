SKOL Search: Mock draft roundup 9.0

We are currently 16 days away from the first round of the NFL Draft taking place. As things get closer, the predictions become more narrowed down. This process has been more varied than it’s been in the past.

The deep position groups of cornerback, edge and wide receiver don’t have a clear-cut top player, and you see a bevy of prospects being ranked in the top-five of their position rankings.

For the Minnesota Vikings, there aren’t any new players projected to them this week, but we won’t let that spoil the fun when looking at who the experts have them taking with the No. 12 overall pick.

Washington CB Trent McDuffie

Who:

PFF’s Anthony Treash

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards

NFL.com’s Charles Davis

The best part about McDuffie is if he fails at corner, he can be an elite-level safety. He plays incredibly similar to Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander—just a feisty defender that will be sticky in coverage.

LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Who:

ESPN’s Todd McShay

NFL.com’s Peter Schrager

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson

Pro Football Network’s Cam Mellor

Touchdown Wire’s Mark Schofield

Your mileage will vary with Stingley Jr. based on how you view his last two seasons. If you are fine with the tape being sub-optimal and believe he will return to form in 2019, this would be a home run pick for the Vikings.

Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson

Who:

The Gameday NFL’s Marcus Mosher

PFF’s Ben Linsey

Johnson is my third-ranked edge player in this class. So the value here would be tremendous for the Vikings. A true power rusher, Johnson has the size, length and technical ability to come in and be a 10-plus sack-per-year guy within three years.

Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Who:

CBS Sports’ Kyle Stackpole

Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings

The Vikings need a cornerback in the worst way. They added a few depth pieces and Patrick Peterson but don’t have a long-term plan after this season. Gardner is elite in press coverage and has the length and athleticism to thrive in zone coverage as well.

Utah LB Devin Lloyd

Who:

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter

This is the second mock draft in a row where Reuter has the Vikings trading down with the Pittsburgh Steelers and selecting Lloyd. This would be some combination of helping with the pass rush and a potential Eric Kendricks replacement.

Georgia DT Jordan Davis

Who:

The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez

Sometimes, a pick makes sense even when it’s not of major need. The Vikings run defense last year was putrid, and Davis’ presence as the second-ranked RAS player of all time would make an impact.

Selection Breakdown

Through nine weeks, here are the selections for the Vikings.

CB Derek Stingley Jr 28 CB Trent McDuffie 15 CB Ahmad “Sauce ” Gardner 11 EDGE Jermaine Johnson 9 EDGE George Karlaftis 4 CB Andrew Booth Jr 3 DT Jordan Davis 3 EDGE David Ojabo 2 C Tyler Linderbaum 2 EDGE Travon Walker 2 LB Devin Lloyd 2 CB Kaiir Elam 2 QB Malik Willis 1

