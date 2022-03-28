SKOL Search: Mock draft roundup 7.0

Free agency is going into its third wave after the first two brought us a lot of splashes. With the Vikings, they replaced Michael Pierce with Harrison Phillips and filled holes at edge rusher with Za’Darius Smith, along with making moves at cornerback by acquiring Chandon Sullivan, as well as linebacker with the Jordan Hicks signing.

The Sullivan signing came after most of these mock drafts dropped. So corner isn’t as desperate of a need as it once was. With that being said, it is still a need, as are the rest of the positions that you will see in this breakdown.

The list of players selected are mostly the same cast of characters, but we do have two debuts this week.

Washington CB Trent McDuffie

Who:

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr

NBC Sports Edge’s Thor Nystrom

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco

One of the cleanest evaluations in this class, McDuffie is a smooth, yet feisty player. Dubbed “McDuffie Island” by Nystrom, teams were afraid to throw at him in the PAC-12. His ability to stick to receivers and be effective at the catch-point was excellent and not hindered by his sub-30″ arms. Reminiscent of Jaire Alexander, don’t be surprised if McDuffie slides due to his size and immediately becomes an effective starter.

Florida CB Kaiir Elam

Who:

Pro Football Network’s Cam Mellor

A corner that was considered up there with Derek Stingley Jr. and Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner preseason, Elam hasn’t been in those same conversations throughout the process. Why is that? I believe it’s because Florida wasn’t that good this season. Even though the Gators finished 6-7, Elam played really well, only allowing 11 receptions for under 200 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia DT Jordan Davis

Who:

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah

After signing Harrison Phillips and Dalvin Tomlinson over the previous two seasons, the acquisition of Davis would be somewhat redundant. The idea behind selecting Davis would be taking the best player available on the board. At 6’6″ and 341 pounds, Davis is an athletic anomaly. He ran a 4.78-second 40-yard dash and earned the second-highest RAS score regardless of position since the start of the combine in 1987. His presence in the middle could revolutionize the way the Vikings attack on defense.

LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Who:

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards

I’ve spoken ad nauseam about my concerns with Stingley. The reality is that he is still valued this highly due to his ceiling being up there with Darrelle Revis. His 2019 tape is filthy in every positive way, amassing six interceptions and locking down numerous receivers who are now playing in the NFL. If you feel like you can unlock the 2019 Stingley Jr., it’s a risk worth taking.

Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson

Who:

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso

The Draft Network’s Brentley Weissman

The selection of Johnson is a fascinating one for the Vikings. The signing of Za’Darius Smith isn’t one that should or—in my opinion—will prevent them from selecting an edge rusher high in the draft. Johnson would give the Vikings a third pass rusher that could line up anywhere across the line and rush from any stance.

Utah LB Devin Lloyd

Who:

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter

Reuter likened this selection to the one of Anthony Barr back in 2014. Lloyd is versatile player in a similar way to Barr but is smaller with considerably less length. How Ed Donatell would use Lloyd would determine if this was a good value selection or not, as they are currently set at inside linebacker.

Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Who:

CBS Sports’ Kyle Stackpole

Even though the defense run by Donatell doesn’t require great cornerbacks, it’s never a bad idea to have one. Gardner has shown himself to be a great cornerback in his time at Cincinnati, having not allowed a touchdown in over 1,000 coverage snaps.

Selection Breakdown

CB Derek Stingley Jr 15 CB Trent McDuffie 8 EDGE Jermaine Johnson 6 CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner 6 EDGE George Karlaftis 4 EDGE David Ojabo 2 DT Jordan Davis 2 CB Andrew Booth Jr 2 C Tyler Linderbaum 1 EDGE Travon Walker 1 CB Kaiir Elam 1 LB Devin Lloyd 1 QB Malik Willis 1

