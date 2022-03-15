SKOL Search: Mock draft roundup 5.0

Now that we are a week post-combine, the picture of how the draft will shape out is becoming more and more clear. Pro days will clean up the testing that wasn’t done in Indianapolis and will link teams to players more so than we have seen previously (ie: Jets and Zach Wilson, Vikings and Teddy Bridgewater).

This week, the roundup is quite distinct. The majority of the pundits believe one player is going to fall to the Vikings at No. 12, and there is a lot of sense to it. Let’s break it down.

Vikings 7-round mock draft: Will Minnesota take a different approach?

Washington CB Trent McDuffie

The Draft Network’s Kyle Crabbs

Post-combine, McDuffie is an interesting guy to still have at the top of the class. His arm length measured in at under the 30″ threshold at 29.75″. One of the keys I look for when parsing these metrics out is how—if any—does it impact their play?

For McDuffie, I don’t believe it does. He is a technician that has explosiveness as an athlete. He’s feisty at the catch point, and you don’t see the arm length impact him. Overall, he’s such an easy projection and would be a great addition to the Vikings’ paltry defensive back room.

LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Who:

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler

NBC Sports Edge’s Zachary Krueger

DraftWire’s Luke Easterling

Stingley Jr. is a fascinating player. His freshman year 2019 tape would have gotten him drafted second overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. The big issue with him is the last two years. He hasn’t shown exponential growth and has been injured, including undergoing Lisfranc surgery this past November.

What you have to parse out is which version of him you will be getting. Is it the 2019 dynamo or the oft-injured player who hasn’t improved from his freshman season? If you take him at No. 12 and he hits, it’s an absolute coup, but you have to be willing to take the risk.

Michigan EDGE David Ojabo

Who:

PFF’s Brad Spielberger

The need for an edge rusher is evident even before a potential Danielle Hunter trade. DJ Wommum had eight sacks but provides no level of consistency in garnering pressure or setting the edge in the running game.

Ojabo wouldn’t be able to set the edge right away, but his skills as a pass rusher are tremendous. He’s able to utilize speed to power, along with multiple pass rush moves. Ojabo is a long-term projection, but so is this Vikings team.

Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson

Who:

ESPN’s Todd McShay

Pro Football Network’s James Fragoza

After Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux, for my money, Johnson is the best pass rusher in the draft. After spending time in community college and the 2020 season at Georgia, he went to Florida State with a chip on his shoulder.

He developed a bevy of pass rush moves and used his tremendous get-off the ball to dominate in the ACC and at the Senior Bowl. Johnson would be a true four-down player immediately with a very high ceiling to build on.

Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Who:

Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings

Sauce showed why he’s arguably the best cornerback in the draft after his performance in Indianapolis at the combine. At a shade under 6’3″, Gardner’s arms measured over 33″, giving him tremendous length to match with his great ball skills and stickiness in coverage. Not allowing a touchdown while at Cincinnati wasn’t a fluke and decreased his likelihood of being available at pick No. 12.

Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

Who:

CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli

The edge need for the Vikings is evident to anyone. Karlaftis has become one of the more divisive prospects among analysts. He has been mocked all the way from the top-ten to out of the first round. His technical skills are excellent with the best hand usage in the class. The major question with Karlaftis is how he projects. Can he ever become a 12-15 sack-a-year player, or is he a stalwart starter and No. 2 pass rusher?

Selection Breakdown

After five weeks, here is how the selections break down.

Derek Stingley Jr 11 Trent McDuffie 5 George Karlaftis 4 Sauce Gardner 4 Jermaine Johnson 3 Andrew Booth Jr 2 David Ojabo 1 Malik Willis 1 Travon Walker 1 Tyler Linderbaum 1

1

1