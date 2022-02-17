SKOL Search: Mock draft update

Mock drafts are a wonderful thing during the offseason. We get a myriad of them from draft analysts across the board. Every week, I will be writing a quick synopsis of who the experts have the Vikings selecting.

One thing to keep in mind with these: There will be a lot of repeats due to the value of the position, player and the needs of the Vikings. There will also be mocks with players that are very off the wall due to the volatility of the exercise in normal practice.

This week’s mock drafts keep a nice variety of players for the Vikings.

The Draft Network's Brently Weissman

Weissman has the Vikings taking EDGE Jermaine Johnson in his latest mock draft. Here is what he had to say on Johnson.

“Jermaine Johnson stole the show in last week’s Senior Bowl and was arguably the best player in Mobile. He is coming off a dominant season at Florida State and offers a well-rounded game as an edge defender. He has very good length, get-off, bend, and has excellent power against the pass and run. He is truly a three-down edge whose best football is still ahead of him. The Vikings have needed more edge help for the last few years and finally got some here.”

There will be a lot of edge rushers that will fit the Vikings, as the projected Fangio-style scheme prioritizes working around the players on the roster.

NBC Sports Edge's Thor Nystrom

Nystrom has the Vikings taking Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum. In order to fully understand the selection, Nystrom had this tweet showcasing his freakish athleticism.

iOL1 Tyler Linderbaum pinning athletic mutant Tristan Wirfs a few years ago in Iowa high school wrestling pic.twitter.com/ADIdtCj7YK — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) January 14, 2022

Not only that, Nystrom thinks he would be a good replacement for Bradbury, which he mentioned in his write up.

“Linderbaum could either replace Bradbury or start alongside him at guard on a one-year make-good proposition. Linderbaum is coming off the most dominant center season in PFF-graded history and is cost-certainty personified.”

Bradbury finished the season ranked 29/39 centers per PFF and was abysmal in pass protection. Linderbaum has a chance to have a Quenton Nelson type impact on the offensive line his rookie season by setting the tone and being a true cornerstone player.

NFL.com's Chad Reuter

Of the selections so far, this is the first time we have seen a cornerback come off the board. LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr was a consensus All-American as a freshman but dealt with injuries in the last two seasons. Reuter referenced that in his analysis.

“Stingley’s instincts and ball skills would be welcomed in the Vikings’ secondary. After missing all but the first three games of last season due to injury, Stingley will need to use the NFL Scouting Combine to display the strong hands and short-area quickness needed to be a stopper on the outside.”

In this mock draft, both Andrew Booth Jr and Sauce Gardner are still on the board, which will likely be the most divisive element of the cornerback group, as all three have become a tier above the rest.

PFF's Mike Renner

Renner went the same direction as Weissman and selected an edge rusher. Instead of Johnson, he went with Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis. Renner explained the selection in a rather concise way.

“The Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era kicks off with a fairly safe player at a valuable position. Karlaftis earned a 90.6 pass-rushing grade in 2021 despite seldom leaving the field.”

Karlaftis is a true hybrid type player that can play in any system. He possesses elite hands and rarely lets the tackle truly get his hands on him and take over the rep.

