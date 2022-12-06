SKOL Search: Jaxon Smith-Njigba scouting report

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be with the Vikings major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have four picks before compensatory selections are awarded and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Sep 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates the win against the Toledo Rockets at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Height-6’1″

Weight-200 lbs

5-Star recruit

Stats: 110 receptions, 1,698 yards, 10 touchdowns

Games watched: Indiana 2021, Penn State 2021, Utah 2021, Notre Dame 2022

Strengths

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) catches a ball in front of safety Josh Proctor (41) during the spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022.

Ncaa Football Ohio State Spring Game

Smith-Njigba is a natural at the receiver position. He has a savvy that will easily translate to the next level. He didn’t face a lot of man coverage in college, but he runs through zone coverage and has a knack for finding the open hole in the coverage.

When catching the football, Smith-Njigba has natural hands and knows how to flash them late. Route running is a net positive for him as he utilizes different moves at the top of the route. Head and shoulder fakes come naturally to him as is tracking the ball in the air

While his speed isn’t a plus attribute, Smith-Njigba gets to top speed quickly. His fluid hips also help him create separation quickly.

Weaknesses

Sep 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) makes the catch as Toledo Rockets safety Nate Bauer (6) and safety Maxen Hook (25) make the tackle during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

There isn’t anything overly impressive about Smith-Njigba’s athleticism. He looks to be above average but what is special? He doesn’t have any breakaway speed. In fact, he only has one gear. That’s a good thing in terms of acceleration, but he struggles to break away from defenders in the open field.

Smith-Njigba also hasn’t faced press coverage much at all. How will that translate to the next level? He doesn’t have a tremendous release package at his disposal and his size will likely limit his effectiveness outside of the slot and condensed formations.

Overview

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) is tackled on a kick return by Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback TaRiq Bracy (28) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Hands 8.8/10 Release 8/10 Route Running 13.2/15 Separation 12.4/15 Contested Catches 8/10 Tracking 8.9/10 Body Control 8.4/10 YAC Ability 7.2/10 Agility 8.1/10 Grade 83.0/100 Second Round

Smith-Njigba is ultimately a very good player but there is size and athletic limitations could limit him at the next level. However, there are plenty of really good wide receivers that get drafted on day two due to athletic limitations that have gone on to have tremendous careers. Davante Adams, Keenan Allen and Michael Thomas are three who have figured out how to make things work with their technical prowess and ability to maximize their ability. Smith-Njigba fits the same mold.

For the Vikings, he would fit with the condensed formations that they utilize and in the slot. He isn’t the field stretcher that the Vikings currently need in their base 11 personnel but his ability to win over the middle and find holes in the zone would be a net positive.

