SKOL Search: Forno’s 2022 NFL draft positional rankings

We are just 10 days away from the NFL Draft and things are becoming more and more clear.

Throughout the process, there are many different directions you’ll see rankings go in across the industry. There are countless hours that go into compiling these rankings, and the final product is very rewarding.

Beauty is truly in the eye of the beholder, as everyone sees and values traits differently.

Below are my positional rankings, which will not be the consensus, but that is ok. It’s about drawing your own conclusions based on what you see.

Quarterback

Malik Willis, Liberty Carson Strong, Nevada Matt Corral, Ole Miss Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Sam Howell, North Carolina

Running Back

Breece Hall, Iowa State Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State James Cook, Georgia Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M Pierre Strong, South Dakota State

Honorable Mention: Dameon Pierce (Florida)

Wide Receiver

Chris Olave, Ohio State Jameson Williams, Alabama Garrett Wilson, Ohio State Treylon Burks, Arkansas Drake London, USC

Honorable Mention: Christian Watson (NDSU)

Tight End

Trey McBride, Colorado State Cade Otton, Washington Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin Greg Dulcich, UCLA

Offensive Tackle

Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State Evan Neal, Alabama Charles Cross, Mississippi State Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa Tyler Smith, Tulsa

Honorable Mention: Bernhard Raimann (Central Michigan)

Interior Offensive Line

Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa Zion Johnson, Boston College Kenyon Green, Texas A&M Sean Rhyan, UCLA Dylan Parham, Memphis

Edge Rusher

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan Jermaine Johnson, Florida State Travon Walker, Georgia Boye Mafe, Minnesota

Honorable Mention: David Ojabo (Michigan), George Karlaftis (Purdue)

Interior Defensive Line

Jordan Davis, Georgia Travis Jones, UConn Devonte Wyatt, Georgia Logan Hall, Houston Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Linebacker

Nakobe Dean, Georgia Devin Lloyd, Utah Chad Muma, Wyoming Leo Chenal, Wisconsin Troy Andersen, Montana State

Cornerback

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Cincinnati Derek Stingley Jr., LSU Kaiir Elam, Florida Trent McDuffie, Washington Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

Safety

Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame Daxton Hill, Michigan Jalen Pitre, Baylor Lewis Cine, Georgia Jaquon Brisker, Penn State

