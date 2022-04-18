SKOL Search: Forno’s 2022 NFL draft positional rankings

Tyler Forness
·2 min read

We are just 10 days away from the NFL Draft and things are becoming more and more clear.

Throughout the process, there are many different directions you’ll see rankings go in across the industry. There are countless hours that go into compiling these rankings, and the final product is very rewarding.

Beauty is truly in the eye of the beholder, as everyone sees and values traits differently.

Below are my positional rankings, which will not be the consensus, but that is ok. It’s about drawing your own conclusions based on what you see.

Quarterback

Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Malik Willis, Liberty

  2. Carson Strong, Nevada

  3. Matt Corral, Ole Miss

  4. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

  5. Sam Howell, North Carolina

Running Back

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Breece Hall, Iowa State

  2. Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

  3. James Cook, Georgia

  4. Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

  5. Pierre Strong, South Dakota State

Honorable Mention: Dameon Pierce (Florida)

Wide Receiver

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Chris Olave, Ohio State

  2. Jameson Williams, Alabama

  3. Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

  4. Treylon Burks, Arkansas

  5. Drake London, USC

Honorable Mention: Christian Watson (NDSU)

Tight End

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Trey McBride, Colorado State

  2. Cade Otton, Washington

  3. Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

  4. Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

  5. Greg Dulcich, UCLA

Offensive Tackle

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

  2. Evan Neal, Alabama

  3. Charles Cross, Mississippi State

  4. Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

  5. Tyler Smith, Tulsa

Honorable Mention: Bernhard Raimann (Central Michigan)

Interior Offensive Line

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

  2. Zion Johnson, Boston College

  3. Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

  4. Sean Rhyan, UCLA

  5. Dylan Parham, Memphis

Edge Rusher

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

  2. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

  3. Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

  4. Travon Walker, Georgia

  5. Boye Mafe, Minnesota

Honorable Mention: David Ojabo (Michigan), George Karlaftis (Purdue)

Interior Defensive Line

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Jordan Davis, Georgia

  2. Travis Jones, UConn

  3. Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

  4. Logan Hall, Houston

  5. Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Linebacker

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Nakobe Dean, Georgia

  2. Devin Lloyd, Utah

  3. Chad Muma, Wyoming

  4. Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

  5. Troy Andersen, Montana State

Cornerback

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Cincinnati

  2. Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

  3. Kaiir Elam, Florida

  4. Trent McDuffie, Washington

  5. Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

Safety

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

  2. Daxton Hill, Michigan

  3. Jalen Pitre, Baylor

  4. Lewis Cine, Georgia

  5. Jaquon Brisker, Penn State

