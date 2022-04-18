SKOL Search: Forno’s 2022 NFL draft positional rankings
We are just 10 days away from the NFL Draft and things are becoming more and more clear.
Throughout the process, there are many different directions you’ll see rankings go in across the industry. There are countless hours that go into compiling these rankings, and the final product is very rewarding.
Beauty is truly in the eye of the beholder, as everyone sees and values traits differently.
Below are my positional rankings, which will not be the consensus, but that is ok. It’s about drawing your own conclusions based on what you see.
Quarterback
Malik Willis, Liberty
Carson Strong, Nevada
Matt Corral, Ole Miss
Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
Sam Howell, North Carolina
Running Back
Breece Hall, Iowa State
Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
James Cook, Georgia
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
Pierre Strong, South Dakota State
Honorable Mention: Dameon Pierce (Florida)
Wide Receiver
Chris Olave, Ohio State
Jameson Williams, Alabama
Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Drake London, USC
Honorable Mention: Christian Watson (NDSU)
Tight End
Trey McBride, Colorado State
Cade Otton, Washington
Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State
Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin
Greg Dulcich, UCLA
Offensive Tackle
Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State
Evan Neal, Alabama
Charles Cross, Mississippi State
Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
Tyler Smith, Tulsa
Honorable Mention: Bernhard Raimann (Central Michigan)
Interior Offensive Line
Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
Zion Johnson, Boston College
Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Sean Rhyan, UCLA
Dylan Parham, Memphis
Edge Rusher
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
Travon Walker, Georgia
Boye Mafe, Minnesota
Honorable Mention: David Ojabo (Michigan), George Karlaftis (Purdue)
Interior Defensive Line
Jordan Davis, Georgia
Travis Jones, UConn
Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
Logan Hall, Houston
Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
Linebacker
Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Devin Lloyd, Utah
Chad Muma, Wyoming
Leo Chenal, Wisconsin
Troy Andersen, Montana State
Cornerback
Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Cincinnati
Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
Kaiir Elam, Florida
Trent McDuffie, Washington
Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson
Safety
Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
Daxton Hill, Michigan
Jalen Pitre, Baylor
Lewis Cine, Georgia
Jaquon Brisker, Penn State
